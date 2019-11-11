UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Senate's Second Vice President To Assume Presidency After Morales Quits - Reports

Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:00 AM

Bolivian Senate's Second Vice President to Assume Presidency After Morales Quits - Reports

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Bolivian Senate's second vice president Jeanine Anez announced that she would assume presidency after other candidates to the post in the line of succession after the resignation of President Evo Morales also resigned, media reported.

Anez announced her decision to the Pagina 7 news outlet.

Following Morales' resignation on Sunday, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, Senate President Adriana Salvatierra Arriaza, the senate first vice president and the leader of the chamber of deputies all resigned.

