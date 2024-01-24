Bolivian Toymaker Restores Limbs, Dignity With 3D-printing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Achocalla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) As a kid growing up in poverty in rural Bolivia, Roly Mamani built his own toys. Now a 34-year-old engineer, he 3D prints limbs for Indigenous compatriots scarred by life-changing accidents.
Mamani funds the endeavor with the money he makes from selling robotic toys he makes -- his other passion, which, after building his first remote-controlled toy car as a child, he never abandoned.
Surrounded by prostheses, plants and 3D-printed dinosaurs in his study, Mamani pores over an arm he is devising for a boy who lost his due to an electric surge.
It is his purpose, the engineer told AFP, "to improve people's quality of life."
The son of small-scale farmers, Mamani grew up in Achocalla, a community nestled between two lagoons some 15 kilometers (10 miles) north of the capital La Paz, verdant with pasture, vegetables and tubers.
With no money for toys, he started building his own play cars from plastic and cardboard at a young age, upgrading in Primary school to a motorized version.
Before entering public university, Mamani worked for two years at an automobile workshop where he was exposed to "the first real machines I ever saw."
Ten years ago, he opened his own workshop in Achocalla to build robotic toys and educational aids.
"You could say I have all the toys I want now," he said.
Then everything changed when he heard about a rural man without hands and thought to himself: "I can make them for him."
In 2018, the toymaker of Achocalla set out to find life-improving solutions for other disfigured Bolivians with his 3D printers.
"Science is like a superpower. Robotics is a trend, but if it does not address important things, it doesn't mean anything," he mused.
