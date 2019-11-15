UrduPoint.com
Bolivian Upper House Says Lawmaker From Morales' Party Elected To Become New Speaker

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The senate, the upper house of the Bolivian parliament, said that Monica Eva Copa Murga, a lawmaker from the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party of former President Evo Morales, has been elected to become the new house speaker amid instability followed by the president's resignation.

"In a unanimous decision, the Bolivian senate elected the new chair for the period of 2019-2020. This seat will be taken by lawmaker Eva Copa Murga," the upper house wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

On Sunday, Morales resigned and left Bolivia for Mexico amid mass protests over the results of the recent presidential election that saw him secure the fourth term in office, according to the official figures that have not been recognized by the opposition.

Top officials and lawmakers followed the ex-president.

Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, who was the deputy speaker of Bolivia's upper house, declared herself an interim president. Late on Wednesday, Anez appointed 11 ministers of her transitional cabinet to ensure that the work of government agencies continues and the next general elections can be organized.

