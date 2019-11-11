Bolivian Vice President Follows Morales' Example, Resigns Amid Ongoing Civil Unrest

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera announced his resignation, following President Evo Morales resigning amid ongoing civil unrest in the South American country.

On Sunday, Morales announced his resignation after the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kalima, urged him to do so amid violent protests in the country.

"I have decided to resign as vice president as well as the president of the [Plurinational Legislative Assembly]," Linera told reporters.

He added that he would present an official letter of resignation to the legislative assembly soon.