UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Vice President Follows Morales' Example, Resigns Amid Ongoing Civil Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 03:00 AM

Bolivian Vice President Follows Morales' Example, Resigns Amid Ongoing Civil Unrest

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera announced his resignation, following President Evo Morales resigning amid ongoing civil unrest in the South American country.

On Sunday, Morales announced his resignation after the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kalima, urged him to do so amid violent protests in the country.

"I have decided to resign as vice president as well as the president of the  [Plurinational Legislative Assembly]," Linera told reporters.

He added that he would present an official letter of resignation to the legislative assembly soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Kalima Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

5 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.