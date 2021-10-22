UrduPoint.com

Bolivians Choose Sputnik V Over Other COVID-19 Vaccines - Foreign Minister

Bolivian citizens still prefer Russia's Sputnik V to other COVID-19 vaccines, as it was one of the first drugs to be offered in the country at the start of the pandemic, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said on Friday

"As they say, friends in need are friends indeed, especially in such times as a pandemic. Russia was the first country we discussed the issue of vaccines with, including Sputnik V. Now Bolivia has vaccines from different manufacturers, but our people prefer to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. When we were announcing the Sputnik V vaccination, there was a huge line," Mayta said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Relations between the two countries have only become stronger during the pandemic, the top Bolivian diplomat stressed.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Bolivia in January with medical personnel. For this purpose the authorities used the first batches of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Mass vaccination of residents started in March and proceeded at a slow pace due to delays in supplies from manufacturers.

Since the outbreak, Bolivia has confirmed over 507,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths. So far, the country has fully vaccinated about 3.5 million people, or 30% of the population.

