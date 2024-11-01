Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Cochabamba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) At a wholesale market in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, farmer Damaris Masias watches through tears as 10 tonnes of tomatoes that she spent over a week trying to get through roadblocks are tossed into a bin.
On a normal day her hometown of Omereque, situated 168 miles (270 kilometers) from Cochabamba, is an eight-hour truck ride away.
But the blockades set up by supporters of ex-president Evo Morales to thwart his possible arrest on rape charges turned the journey into a nine-day odyssey during which the produce rotted.
"Only God knows how many tears these tomatoes caused," the distraught 48-year-old told AFP.
Cochabamba, Morales' political stronghold, is the crucible of the campaign of blockades which began on October 14 after he was accused of rape over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl while president in 2015.
The former leader, who is attempting a comeback, denies the allegations, saying he is the victim of "judicial persecution" by his former-ally-turned rival, current President Luis Arce.
The political tensions have risen dramatically in the past week, with Morales -- who was president from 2006-2019 -- accusing the state of an assassination bid, which it denies.
- Rotting food -
Clashes between his supporters and security forces have left dozens injured in recent days.
On Wednesday, Arce ordered an "immediate" end to what he called the "anti-democratic and criminal blockade."
He estimated the cost of the roadblocks at over $1.7 billion and said they were "having terrible effects on families" by causing food and fuel prices to escalate.
Masias lost not only her own tomatoes when she set out for Cochabamba, but those of an entire neighborhood of what she calls "poor people."
"I tried my best to get here," she said, standing next to pallets of decomposing peppers and green beans.
