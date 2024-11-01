Open Menu

Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Bolivia's breadbasket squeezed by pro-Morales blockades

Cochabamba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) At a wholesale market in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, farmer Damaris Masias watches through tears as 10 tonnes of tomatoes that she spent over a week trying to get through roadblocks are tossed into a bin.

On a normal day her hometown of Omereque, situated 168 miles (270 kilometers) from Cochabamba, is an eight-hour truck ride away.

But the blockades set up by supporters of ex-president Evo Morales to thwart his possible arrest on rape charges turned the journey into a nine-day odyssey during which the produce rotted.

"Only God knows how many tears these tomatoes caused," the distraught 48-year-old told AFP.

Cochabamba, Morales' political stronghold, is the crucible of the campaign of blockades which began on October 14 after he was accused of rape over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl while president in 2015.

The former leader, who is attempting a comeback, denies the allegations, saying he is the victim of "judicial persecution" by his former-ally-turned rival, current President Luis Arce.

The political tensions have risen dramatically in the past week, with Morales -- who was president from 2006-2019 -- accusing the state of an assassination bid, which it denies.

- Rotting food -

Clashes between his supporters and security forces have left dozens injured in recent days.

On Wednesday, Arce ordered an "immediate" end to what he called the "anti-democratic and criminal blockade."

He estimated the cost of the roadblocks at over $1.7 billion and said they were "having terrible effects on families" by causing food and fuel prices to escalate.

Masias lost not only her own tomatoes when she set out for Cochabamba, but those of an entire neighborhood of what she calls "poor people."

"I tried my best to get here," she said, standing next to pallets of decomposing peppers and green beans.

Related Topics

Injured Poor Cochabamba October Criminals 2015 Market God From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

9 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

9 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

9 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

9 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

9 hours ago
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

9 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

9 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

9 hours ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising ..

Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs

10 hours ago
 PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

10 hours ago

More Stories From World