(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia proposed on Thursday to postpone the country's presidential election by one to four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TSE has prepared a bill stipulating to choose a new date for the presidential election, previously scheduled for May 3, based on the development of the situation with the coronavirus.

"A range of dates is proposed, starting from Sunday June 7 to Sunday September 6, 2020," the tribunal said.

Earlier in the day, preparations for the election were suspended.

Bolivia has registered 39 coronavirus cases in the country so far.