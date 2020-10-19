LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has announced in the early hours of Monday morning that it will suspend the counting of ballots in Sunday's presidential vote overnight.

"The Supreme Electoral Court reports that data from 2,187 polling stations has been counted as of 01:00 [05:00 GMT], which represents 6.14 percent of the total. Work will continue early in the morning to ensure transparency and confidence in the results," the court said in a statement published on Twitter.

The court, while calling for citizens to remain calm while counting the ballots, did not comment on the results of exit polls indicating that Luis Arce Catacora, the nominee of former president Evo Morales's Movement to Socialism party, was on course to win the election.

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez in the early hours of Monday congratulated Arce for winning the election in the first round, suggesting that the Movement to Socialism candidate had garnered more than 50 percent of the vote.