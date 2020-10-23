(@FahadShabbir)

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed on Friday, after counting 100 percent of the ballots, that Luis Arce, the candidate of former president Evo Morales' Movement to Socialism party, secured victory in the presidential election, held on October 18, with 55.10 percent of the vote

Arce is followed by former President Carlos Mesa with 28.83 percent, and Luis Camacho, the leader of the Creemos alliance, with 14 percent.

Under the Bolivian electoral legislation, a candidate needs over 50 percent of the vote to secure victory in the first round of the election, or to have an over 10 percent lead and over 40 percent of the vote.