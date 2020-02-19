(@FahadShabbir)

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Bolivia's electoral tribunal on Wednesday denied press reports that it has disqualified former president Evo Morales from standing as a Senate candidate in May's general election.

"No decision has yet been made about any candidacy. All candidacies are being analyzed and reviewed," said tribunal head Salvador Romero.

Those of Morales, former foreign minister Diego Pary, who is also running for a Senate seat, and Morales' Movement for Socialism presidential nominee Luis Arce are being scrutinized by the tribunal.

Following their initial submissions, the tribunal told the candidates last week that they were missing some necessary documentation and gave them two days to supply it.

It has now been a week since that deadline passed, with still no decision taken.

Opponents of Morales have stepped up pressure to have him barred from standing.

A regional interest group in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's commercial hub, protested outside the local election tribunal on Wednesday, demanding Morales be disqualified.

The Pro Santa Cruz Committee, which held huge anti-Morales rallies between October's disputed election and his resignation on November 10, also called on authorities to seize the 60-year-old former trade union leader's assets.

Some politicians have argued that the constitution bars legislative candidates who have not been resident in the country for at least two years prior to an election.