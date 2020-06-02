UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Postpones General Election To September 6 Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Postpones General Election to September 6 Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Tuesday postponed the general election to September 6 due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the upper house supported a bill that would required to ensure holding the general election within 90 days, which is no later than August 2. However, interim President Jeanine Anez, who is also one of the candidates in the vote, refused to sign it into law, saying that it could jeopardize public health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parliament has rejected her reasoning during a snap meeting, turning the bill into law.

"A reasonable and satisfactory agreement, although not a perfect one for ether side, has been reached ... The negotiations were based on a bill that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal sent to the parliament. The bill stipulates holding the general election on Sunday, September 6, 2020," the tribunal said in a statement.

Bolivia has confirmed a total of 10,532 cases, with the death toll of 343.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Bolivia August September Sunday 2020 Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

27 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

57 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Three People Killed, 4 Others Injured in Bomb Blas ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.