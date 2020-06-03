MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Tuesday postponed the general election to September 6 due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the upper house supported a bill that would required to ensure holding the general election within 90 days, which is no later than August 2. However, interim President Jeanine Anez, who is also one of the candidates in the vote, refused to sign it into law, saying that it could jeopardize public health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parliament has rejected her reasoning during a snap meeting, turning the bill into law.

"A reasonable and satisfactory agreement, although not a perfect one for ether side, has been reached ... The negotiations were based on a bill that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal sent to the parliament. The bill stipulates holding the general election on Sunday, September 6, 2020," the tribunal said in a statement.

Bolivia has confirmed a total of 10,532 cases, with the death toll of 343.