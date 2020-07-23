UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Postpones Presidential Vote For 1.5 Months Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The presidential election in Bolivia has been postponed until October 18 due to risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, Head of Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal Salvador Romero said on Thursday.

The vote was initially scheduled for September 6.

"The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has decided to set the date of the presidential election on Sunday, October 18, 2020, with the possibility to hold a second round on November 29," Romero said, as quoted by Bolivia's Pagina Siete daily.

The new Bolivian government after the election will thus begin working in December.

As of Thursday, Bolivian health authorities reported 64,135 coronavirus cases, including 2,328 related deaths and 19,721 recoveries.

More Stories From World

