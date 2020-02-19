(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has refused to register ex-President Evo Morales as a Senate candidate, the country's Deber newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

The tribunal reportedly rejected the candidacies of both Morales and ex-top diplomat Diego Pary Rodriguez. The TSE yet did register ex-Economy Minister Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, a MAS presidential nominee, according to the newspaper.

Earlier, Morales' MAS party even declared an emergency over fears that Morales and the presidential nominee would be barred from running in the elections.

Morales quit his post and fled the country in November after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. Afterward, the country's entire top leadership resigned as well. Senior opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president.

The new presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with Morales being barred from running for the top office.