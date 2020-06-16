UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Says Filed Lawsuit Over Fraud, Corruption in 2019 Election

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said that it had asked the Prosecutor General's Office to open a case over alleged fraud and corruption in the 2019 general election

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said that it had asked the Prosecutor General's Office to open a case over alleged fraud and corruption in the 2019 general election.

"Last week, the plenum of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal ... filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office against the organizers, accomplices, instigators or those who covered up alleged crimes in the elections," the court said in a press release on Monday, without specifying the Names of the suspects.

The election watchdog alleges that falsification of documents, manipulation of computer systems, and alteration or concealment of vote results might have taken place in the election.

In October, the Bolivian opposition refused to accept the victory of then-incumbent Evo Morales in the first round of the presidential election, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. Under pressure of protests and the military, Morales stepped down and fled the country. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials followed suit. The opposition vice speaker of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.

Morales has been barred from running for the top office in a new election, which has been moved to September due to COVID-19. The former president leads his Movement for Socialism party's campaign from Argentina.

