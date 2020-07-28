UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Says Presidential Election Date Not Subject To Change

Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Says Presidential Election Date Not Subject to Change

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The new date for the presidential election in Bolivia is final and will not be changed due to the planned protests, the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Salvador Romero, told reporters.

The tribunal last week postponed the presidential election from September 6 to October 18 due to COVID-19 fears. November 29 was selected for the date of a possible second round.

"October 18 is the final date of the elections ... This decision has sufficient legal support and corresponds to our powers and competences," he said.

Trade unions and organizations representing the interests of indigenous peoples have announced nationwide demonstrations set for Tuesday at the national level for the September 6 elections.

The Latin American nation has so far registered nearly 70,000 COVID-19 cases with 2,583 deaths.

