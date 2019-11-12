UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Evo Morales Arrives In Mexico Under Political Asylum

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Bolivia's Evo Morales arrives in Mexico under political asylum

Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales arrived in Mexico Tuesday to take up political asylum, two days after resigning amid mounting protests over his fraud-stained re-election to a fourth term

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales arrived in Mexico Tuesday to take up political asylum, two days after resigning amid mounting protests over his fraud-stained re-election to a fourth term.

The Mexican air force plane carrying the leftist leader touched down at the Mexico City international airport, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard -- who says Morales was the victim of a "coup" -- was waiting to greet him.

Related Topics

Mexico City Mexico Airport

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National ..

2 minutes ago

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on ..

2 minutes ago

PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air M ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales Arrives in Mexico After Receivin ..

2 minutes ago

Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minis ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.