Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales arrived in Mexico Tuesday to take up political asylum, two days after resigning amid mounting protests over his fraud-stained re-election to a fourth term.

The Mexican air force plane carrying the leftist leader touched down at the Mexico City international airport, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard -- who says Morales was the victim of a "coup" -- was waiting to greet him.