MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Bolivia has given permission to the daughter of former President Evo Morales to leave the country, Bolivia's Foreign Ministry has announced.

"Bolivia has authorized the safe passage for Evaliz Morales Alvarado and [lawmaker] Maria Inosenta Pone Poichee who are hiding in the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia," the ministry said on its official Twitter page late on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said that her ministry would help 24 politicians from the party of Morales to safely leave for Mexico, where they had been granted political asylum.

Last week, media reported that the new Bolivian authorities had announced the creation of a special unit within the prosecutor's office that would be responsible for detaining lawmakers and other people linked to the Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

Morales was granted political asylum by Mexico earlier this month, after he was forced to step down amid mass demonstrations against his election victory. The official results of the October presidential election in Bolivia were not recognized by the opposition, which led to protests that were eventually supported by the country's armed forces.

Most of Bolivia's minister have resigned. Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez has declared herself interim president and appointed 11 new ministers to her transitional cabinet last week.