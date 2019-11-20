UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Foreign Ministry Allows Daughter Of Evo Morales To Leave Country

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:00 AM

Bolivia's Foreign Ministry Allows Daughter of Evo Morales to Leave Country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Bolivia has given permission to the daughter of former President Evo Morales to leave the country, Bolivia's Foreign Ministry has announced.

"Bolivia has authorized the safe passage for Evaliz Morales Alvarado and [lawmaker] Maria Inosenta Pone Poichee who are hiding in the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia," the ministry said on its official Twitter page late on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said that her ministry would help 24 politicians from the party of Morales to safely leave for Mexico, where they had been granted political asylum.

Last week, media reported that the new Bolivian authorities had announced the creation of a special unit within the prosecutor's office that would be responsible for detaining lawmakers and other people linked to the Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

Morales was granted political asylum by Mexico earlier this month, after he was forced to step down amid mass demonstrations against his election victory. The official results of the October presidential election in Bolivia were not recognized by the opposition, which led to protests that were eventually supported by the country's armed forces.

Most of Bolivia's minister have resigned. Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez has declared herself interim president and appointed 11 new ministers to her transitional cabinet last week.

Related Topics

Election Senate Twitter Bolivia Mexico October Media From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

5 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

5 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

6 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

6 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.