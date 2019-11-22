(@imziishan)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bolivia's former Culture Minister Wilma Alanoca on suspicion of corruption and involvement in the manufacture and storage of Molotov cocktails, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) An arrest warrant has been issued for Bolivia's former Culture Minister Wilma Alanoca on suspicion of corruption and involvement in the manufacture and storage of Molotov cocktails, media reported.

The order was issued at the request of the Attorney General after police questioned the ex-minister's secretary, Bolivian newspaper Pagina Siete said on Thursday.

"A case has been opened regarding Alanoca. Several warrants have been issued, we are in the process of executing them," Christian Saavedra, Special Police Department (FELCC) deputy chief, said.

According to him, Molotov cocktails were discovered in one of the buildings of the Ministry of Culture. Alanoca is suspected of acquiring and storing components for their manufacture.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the October 20 presidential election, which saw longtime president Evo Morales secure his fourth term in the first round. However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States.

On November 10, Morales stepped down and subsequently fled to Mexico. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. Jeanine Anez, then the opposition deputy speaker of the upper house, declared herself interim president. However, the ex-president's supporters took the streets to protest against Anez's government, which led to violent clashes with security officers.