MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Bolivian Health Minister Eydi Roca has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Jeanine Anez said on Sunday.

"My support for the Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight against the virus continues without rest and I wish the minister quick recovery," Anez said on Twitter.

As of Sunday, Bolivian health authorities have reported 38,071 coronavirus cases, including 1,378 fatalities and 11,272 recoveries.