Bolivia's Incumbent Leader Morales Leads In Presidential Election Race With Record Low 45%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:20 AM

Bolivia's Incumbent Leader Morales Leads in Presidential Election Race With Record Low 45%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Bolivia's President Evo Morales receives 45.28 percent in the presidential election, his closest rival Carlos Mesa gets 38.16 percent, according to the data from the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal following the processing of more than 83% of the vote.

To win the first round of elections, the candidate needs to receive more than 50 percent of the vote or at least 40 percent, but with a margin of 10 percent from the closest opponent.

In the three previous elections, Morales had won with 54, 64 and 61 percent. Morales has ruled Bolivia since 2006.

