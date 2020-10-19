UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Interim Leader Anez Congratulates Morales' Ally On Winning Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

Bolivia's Interim Leader Anez Congratulates Morales' Ally on Winning Presidential Election

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Bolivia's Interim President Jeanine Anez congratulated on Monday Luis Arce Catacora, the nominee of former president Evo Morales' Movement to Socialism party, on winning the presidential election.

According to exit polls, Arce has secured victory in the first round of the election with over 50 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, early results released by Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal after counting just five percent of the ballots show that former President Carlos Mesa has the lead.

"Although we do not have the official vote count so far, according to the information that we have, Arce and David Choquehuanca [running for the post of vice president] have won the election [in the first round]. I congratulate the winners and ask them to think about Bolivia and democracy as they govern the country," Anez wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

