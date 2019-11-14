Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, has appointed 11 ministers to her transitional cabinet, whose goals will be to resume the work of state services and organize a new general election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, has appointed 11 ministers to her transitional cabinet, whose goals will be to resume the work of state services and organize a new general election.

Anez took office during a session of parliament on Sunday following the resignation of Evo Morales, despite there being a lack of a quorum to officially appoint her.

"It is a technical cabinet, because its Primary mission consists in immediately restoring the work of state services," Anes said on Wednesday after signing a decree appointing the new ministers, as cited by Bolivia's Deber news outlet.

According to the decree, Jerjes Justiniano Atala will head the presidential administration, while Arturo Murillo will take over as minister for government.

Anez earlier stated that her two primary goals would be to reverse the court decision that allowed Morales to run for a fourth term in October, and hold a new general election in the near future.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on October 20, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office. However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States. The developments prompted mass protests that turned violent.

The Bolivian armed forces joined in on the calls for Morales to step down, saying this was necessary to ensure order in the country. Morales resigned on Sunday and left for Mexico shortly thereafter after being granted political asylum.