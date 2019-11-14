(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Bolivia's Interim President Jeanine Anez has appointed Gen. Carlos Orellana as the new Armed Forces commander-in-chief in the wake of the departure of Gen. Williams Kaliman, whose demand lead to the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

Kaliman played a significant role in the recent developments leading to the resignation of Morales. The ex-commander-in-chef called for the resignation on behalf of the Armed Forces amid the escalating economic crisis and eroding living standards in the country.

"I am expressing my gratitude on behalf of the state to the outgoing commander-in-chief for putting the lives of our citizens over personal interests, " Anez said during a passage of command ceremony, as quoted by the Deber news outlet, on Wednesday.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Orellana called on Bolivians to remain calm and be less categorical in their views.

The situation in Bolivia has been escalated since the October 20 presidential election that saw Morales securing his next term in office, according to official figures.

However, the opposition has refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which was also subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States. The developments prompted mass protests that turned violent.

The Armed Forces subsequently called on Morales to step down in order to ensure order in the country. Moreover, the military, which was initially instructed to avoid suppressing demonstrators, authorized using force against armed groups amid an increase of violence on the streets of the Latin American country.

Morales resigned last Saturday and Anez, who was the deputy speaker of Bolivia's upper house, subsequently declared herself an interim president. Morales called the self-proclamation a coup.