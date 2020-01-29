MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Acting Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez has appointed three new ministers on Tuesday and reassigned the remaining cabinet members after the government resigned at her request.

"This adjustment in the office was necessary to ensure that all members are committed to fair and transparent governance for the benefit of all Bolivians," Anez said during a ceremony in the government palace, as quoted by the Bolivian Information Agency.

Earlier on Sunday, Bolivia's Communications Minister Roxana Lizarraga resigned saying that the transition government was starting to make the same mistakes as the government of former President Evo Morales.

Morales stepped down in November of last year, after a controversial presidential election. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. The power in the country was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales, who has fled to Mexico, called the recent events in Bolivia a coup.

Last week, Anez voiced her plans to run for president in the upcoming election scheduled for May 3.