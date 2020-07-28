(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez said she had recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Thank you... for the support during my illness. I have been discharged and I am returning to normal work," Anez wrote on Twitter.

The interim president tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9. Anez felt well and was in isolation.