BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, diagnosed with COVID-19, shows no symptoms of the disease, her attending physician Andrei Miranda said on Friday.

On Thursday, Anez announced having tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"At the moment she is stable, [and] absolutely asymptomatic, she has none of the coronavirus-related symptoms," Miranda said in an interview with Cadena A tv channel.

According to the doctor, the disease is at the initial stage, and Anez can keep working from her home.

Bolivia has confirmed a total of 44,113, with a death toll of 1,638.