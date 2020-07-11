UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Interim President Shows No COVID-19 Symptoms Despite Testing Positive - Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bolivia's Interim President Shows No COVID-19 Symptoms Despite Testing Positive - Doctor

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, diagnosed with COVID-19, shows no symptoms of the disease, her attending physician Andrei Miranda said on Friday.

On Thursday, Anez announced having tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"At the moment she is stable, [and] absolutely asymptomatic, she has none of the coronavirus-related symptoms," Miranda said in an interview with Cadena A tv channel.

According to the doctor, the disease is at the initial stage, and Anez can keep working from her home.

Bolivia has confirmed a total of 44,113, with a death toll of 1,638.

Related Topics

Doctor Bolivia TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

US stocks mostly up but volatile amid COVID-19 wor ..

15 minutes ago

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour suffers major injury bl ..

15 minutes ago

Financial aid provided to families of factory work ..

15 minutes ago

Kohat Food Safety Authority sealed two warehouses ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.