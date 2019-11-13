UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Lower House Fails To Appoint Interim Leader, Will Meet Again Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Bolivia's Lower House Fails to Appoint Interim Leader, Will Meet Again Wednesday - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Bolivia's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, has failed to provide quorum necessary to transfer power to Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez, media report.

Anez said on Monday that an urgent parliament meeting would take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Bolivia's President Evo Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

According to La Razon newspaper, the Tuesday session of the Chamber of Deputies ended with the lawmakers deciding to convene again on Wednesday. None of the lawmakers from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales's populist left-wing party, showed up at the Tuesday session.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anez said that Evo Morales's party, which has a majority presence in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, was ready to provide quorum.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the resignation of the president, who won in the October presidential election that was nonetheless not recognized by the opposition.

Mexico has granted political asylum to Morales, who left Bolivia on a Mexican government plane on Tuesday, saying via Twitter that he would return soon "with more strength and energy."

According to Anez, new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Police Parliament Twitter Bolivia Chamber January October Sunday 2020 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

4 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

4 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

4 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

4 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

4 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.