MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Bolivia's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, has failed to provide quorum necessary to transfer power to Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez, media report.

Anez said on Monday that an urgent parliament meeting would take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Bolivia's President Evo Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

According to La Razon newspaper, the Tuesday session of the Chamber of Deputies ended with the lawmakers deciding to convene again on Wednesday. None of the lawmakers from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales's populist left-wing party, showed up at the Tuesday session.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anez said that Evo Morales's party, which has a majority presence in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, was ready to provide quorum.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the resignation of the president, who won in the October presidential election that was nonetheless not recognized by the opposition.

Mexico has granted political asylum to Morales, who left Bolivia on a Mexican government plane on Tuesday, saying via Twitter that he would return soon "with more strength and energy."

According to Anez, new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.