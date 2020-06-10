MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The central medical laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in Bolivia cannot cope with the inflow of test samples and therefore cannot confirm the number of new coronavirus cases, the Unitel broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

"Cenetrop [National Center for Tropical Diseases] is in a situation of collapse," Yelin Roca Sanchez, the head of the laboratory in the Santa Cruz department, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Santa Cruz has two-thirds of the total number of all COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to Sanchez, hundreds of test tubes have stacked up in the laboratory, which already has more than 2,000 samples that could not be processed since last week.

The Bolivian Health Ministry has so far recorded 13,949 coronavirus cases, 475 deaths and over 2,000 recoveries.