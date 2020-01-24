UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's MAS Appoints Morales-Backed Candidates For President, Vice President - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Most organizations, which are members of the leftist Movement for Socialism (MAS) of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, appointed former Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora as a presidential candidate and former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca as a candidate for vice president, media reported.

The public organizations, which are members of the Pact of Unity that is a part of the MAS, supported the Morales-backed candidates during a meeting in the city of El Alto, the Deber newspaper reported on late Thursday.

The Morales-backed candidacies were initially opposed by some members of the MAS, including the biggest trade union and the association of indigenous peoples.

Morales quit his post and fled the country after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. After that, the entire top leadership of the country resigned as well.

The new presidential election is scheduled for May 3, with Morales being barred from running for a new term. He told Sputnik late last year that he expected a MAS candidate to secure victory in the election.

