MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived into Mexico on Tuesday where he was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a Sputnik correspondent reported from tarmac.

Morales descended from the plane and waved to journalists who were waiting for his arrival in Mexico City. He was accompanied by his deputy.

The former Bolivian leader claimed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to grant him political asylum saved his life as he was targeted for an assassination.

"The Mexican president saved my life. What makes me say so? When I arrived in Cochabamba on November 9 a security official briefed me and let me read messages... [claiming] the price for my handover was $50,000," he told reporters.

Morales won the first round of the October 20 election but his main rival, Carlos Mesa, refused to concede his defeat, sparking off clashes. The military stepped in over the weekend, telling Morales to stand down. Erbard said earlier that the military's involvement amounted to a coup.