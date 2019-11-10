BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The opposition's demand for the resignation of the president against the backdrop of the new elections announcement is a coup attempt, Bolivian incumbent President Evo Morales said in an interview with Telesur Latin American broadcaster.

Morales stressed that such demands were unconstitutional and illegal, adding that his mandate lasts until January next year.

Earlier in the day, Morales called a new presidential election amid mass protests and after the publication of a preliminary report of the Organization of American States that found irregularities in the disputed vote.

He also pledged to reshuffle the electoral board.

His main rival in the elections, Carlos Mesa and several other opposition leaders, said that Morales must not stand in the election rerun and should resign.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

The opposition claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, while Morales accused it of trying to overthrow him.