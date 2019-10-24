UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Claims Victory In Disputed Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Bolivia's Morales claims victory in disputed election

Bolivian President Evo Morales declared victory Thursday in elections whose disputed results have triggered violent unrest and a general strike

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Bolivian President Evo Morales declared victory Thursday in elections whose disputed results have triggered violent unrest and a general strike.

Morales said that after Sunday's voting, with 98 percent of the ballots counted he has 46.

83 percent of them, against 36.7 percent for his closest rival, the centrist Carlos Mesa.

A margin of at least 10 points would mean outright victory and no runoff.

"We won in the first round," Morales, who is seeking a fourth straight term, told a news conference. He called this "good news."

Related Topics

Mesa Sunday

Recent Stories

Inspired Northern upset fancied Southern Punjab to ..

25 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Cricket Friendshi ..

2 minutes ago

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi assumes charge as District Educa ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Syria-Style Anti-Terrorist Op Could Have S ..

2 minutes ago

Attack on AJK to turn India into a graveyard of it ..

33 minutes ago

Arish and Faizan shine as Northern and Sindh win o ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.