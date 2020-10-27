UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Confirms Visiting Caracas For Talks With Maduro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bolivia's Morales Confirms Visiting Caracas for Talks With Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales has confirmed to Sputnik in an interview that he visited Venezuela last week to meet with President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, relevant reports emerged in Latin American media.

"Yes, I was there the day before yesterday, arrived on Friday night and returned on Saturday night. I met with the president of Venezuela," Morales, who has been living in Argentina since his resignation in November 2019, said.

He noted that he had discussed with Maduro and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez the idea of reviving the UNASUR regional bloc.

The ex-Bolivian president also gifted Maduro his book "Volveremos y seremos millones" ("We will return and we will be millions").

"In this book, which was written during the quarantine, I tell the story of the [2019 Bolivian] coup," Morales said, noting that Maduro was "impressed" with this work.

UNASUR is a regional organization that became a legal entity back in 2011. While it once comprised 12 South American nations, most of them have since pulled out.

Related Topics

Argentina Venezuela November 2019 Media Million

Recent Stories

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

1 hour ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

1 hour ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

2 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

3 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

3 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.