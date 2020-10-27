(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales has confirmed to Sputnik in an interview that he visited Venezuela last week to meet with President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, relevant reports emerged in Latin American media.

"Yes, I was there the day before yesterday, arrived on Friday night and returned on Saturday night. I met with the president of Venezuela," Morales, who has been living in Argentina since his resignation in November 2019, said.

He noted that he had discussed with Maduro and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez the idea of reviving the UNASUR regional bloc.

The ex-Bolivian president also gifted Maduro his book "Volveremos y seremos millones" ("We will return and we will be millions").

"In this book, which was written during the quarantine, I tell the story of the [2019 Bolivian] coup," Morales said, noting that Maduro was "impressed" with this work.

UNASUR is a regional organization that became a legal entity back in 2011. While it once comprised 12 South American nations, most of them have since pulled out.