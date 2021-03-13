UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Morales Demands 'punishment' For Those Arrested In 'coup' Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Bolivia's Morales demands 'punishment' for those arrested in 'coup' probe

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales demanded "punishment" for the "authors and accomplices" of what he denounced as a coup against him, following the arrest on sedition charges Saturday of his successor Jeanine Anez.

Citing a "coup d'etat" that saw him flee Bolivia in 2019 after disputed elections, Morales tweeted that the "authors and accomplices of the dictatorship" that succeeded him must be "investigated and sanctioned."

