La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales demanded "punishment" for the "authors and accomplices" of what he denounced as a coup against him, following the arrest on sedition charges Saturday of his successor Jeanine Anez.

Citing a "coup d'etat" that saw him flee Bolivia in 2019 after disputed elections, Morales tweeted that the "authors and accomplices of the dictatorship" that succeeded him must be "investigated and sanctioned."