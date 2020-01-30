UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Not Ruling Out Return To Politics As Member Of Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Bolivia's Morales Not Ruling Out Return to Politics as Member of Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, in an interview with Destape Radio, has not ruled out that he will return to politics as a member of either the lower or upper house of the national parliament.

"My department asked me to run as a deputy or a senator. This is still being discussed and will depend on the department where I used to live, i.e., Cochabamba," Morales told Argentina's radio on Thursday.

Morales quit his post and fled the country in November after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term.

Afterward, the country's entire top leadership resigned as well. Senior opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president.

The new presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with the Morales being barred from running for the top office.

The ex-leader's Movement to Socialism party has nominated ex-economy minister Luis Arce Catacora as its presidential candidate.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Cochabamba Argentina Bolivia May October November Post From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

13 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

13 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

21 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

21 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

13 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.