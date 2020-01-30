MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, in an interview with Destape Radio, has not ruled out that he will return to politics as a member of either the lower or upper house of the national parliament.

"My department asked me to run as a deputy or a senator. This is still being discussed and will depend on the department where I used to live, i.e., Cochabamba," Morales told Argentina's radio on Thursday.

Morales quit his post and fled the country in November after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term.

Afterward, the country's entire top leadership resigned as well. Senior opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president.

The new presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with the Morales being barred from running for the top office.

The ex-leader's Movement to Socialism party has nominated ex-economy minister Luis Arce Catacora as its presidential candidate.