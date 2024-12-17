Bolivia's Morales Says Victim Of 'brutal Judicial War' After Arrest Warrant
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who is being sought on charges of trafficking a minor over his relationship with a teenage girl while in office, on Tuesday accused his successor Luis Arce of launching a "brutal judicial war" against him
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who is being sought on charges of trafficking a minor over his relationship with a teenage girl while in office, on Tuesday accused his successor Luis Arce of launching a "brutal judicial war" against him.
Bolivia's first Indigenous president has since October been engaged in a standoff with Arce's government over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl, with whom he allegedly fathered a daughter in 2016.
Morales, a former coca farmer who led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019, has denied the allegations, which he claims are part of a plot to prevent him running for a third term in elections next year.
On Monday, public prosecutor Sandra Gutierrez confirmed that she had issued a warrant for Morales' arrest on charges of "human trafficking involving a minor."
She called for him to be placed in preventive custody for six months.
Writing on X, Morales accused Arce, a former ally turned rival, of being behind the arrest warrant, which he alleged was aimed at currying favor with the United States.
"I denounce to the world that I am the victim of a brutal judicial war (lawfare) carried out by the government of Luis Arce, who promised to hand me over to the US as a trophy of war," he wrote.
Morales was also initially being investigated for statutory rape -- sex with a minor -- but prosecutors later focused on human trafficking.
Prosecutors believe the girl was placed by her parents in the youth guard of Morales' political movement when he was president "with the sole purpose of climbing the political ladder and obtaining benefits... in exchange for their underage daughter."
Morales supporters in mid-October barricaded highways throughout the country to try to block his threatened arrest, causing multiple standoffs with authorities.
The blockades ended after 23 days.
Recent Stories
Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition
Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye
Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET
How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik
PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis
Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant
FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Paul Watson: eco-warrior on the high seas17 seconds ago
-
How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault10 seconds ago
-
Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant14 seconds ago
-
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition9 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 20409 minutes ago
-
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods2 hours ago
-
Russia launched 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with N. Korean troops: Ukraine3 hours ago
-
UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 20253 hours ago
-
Comorans fear for loved ones on cyclone-ravaged Mayotte4 hours ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'4 hours ago
-
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN4 hours ago
-
EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: Von der Leyen4 hours ago