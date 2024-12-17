Open Menu

Bolivia's Morales Says Victim Of 'brutal Judicial War' After Arrest Warrant

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who is being sought on charges of trafficking a minor over his relationship with a teenage girl while in office, on Tuesday accused his successor Luis Arce of launching a "brutal judicial war" against him

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who is being sought on charges of trafficking a minor over his relationship with a teenage girl while in office, on Tuesday accused his successor Luis Arce of launching a "brutal judicial war" against him.

Bolivia's first Indigenous president has since October been engaged in a standoff with Arce's government over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl, with whom he allegedly fathered a daughter in 2016.

Morales, a former coca farmer who led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019, has denied the allegations, which he claims are part of a plot to prevent him running for a third term in elections next year.

On Monday, public prosecutor Sandra Gutierrez confirmed that she had issued a warrant for Morales' arrest on charges of "human trafficking involving a minor."

She called for him to be placed in preventive custody for six months.

Writing on X, Morales accused Arce, a former ally turned rival, of being behind the arrest warrant, which he alleged was aimed at currying favor with the United States.

"I denounce to the world that I am the victim of a brutal judicial war (lawfare) carried out by the government of Luis Arce, who promised to hand me over to the US as a trophy of war," he wrote.

Morales was also initially being investigated for statutory rape -- sex with a minor -- but prosecutors later focused on human trafficking.

Prosecutors believe the girl was placed by her parents in the youth guard of Morales' political movement when he was president "with the sole purpose of climbing the political ladder and obtaining benefits... in exchange for their underage daughter."

Morales supporters in mid-October barricaded highways throughout the country to try to block his threatened arrest, causing multiple standoffs with authorities.

The blockades ended after 23 days.

Related Topics

World Exchange Threatened Bolivia United States Turkish Lira October 2016 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

17 seconds ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

19 seconds ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

21 seconds ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

10 seconds ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister M ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik

11 seconds ago
 PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakis ..

PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis

13 seconds ago
Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial ..

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

14 seconds ago
 FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec ..

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

16 seconds ago
 Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

9 minutes ago
 Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhr ..

Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 Committee discuss matters relating to establish Po ..

Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..

9 minutes ago
 Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues ..

Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World