La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who is being sought on charges of trafficking a minor over his relationship with a teenage girl while in office, on Tuesday accused his successor Luis Arce of launching a "brutal judicial war" against him.

Bolivia's first Indigenous president has since October been engaged in a standoff with Arce's government over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl, with whom he allegedly fathered a daughter in 2016.

Morales, a former coca farmer who led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019, has denied the allegations, which he claims are part of a plot to prevent him running for a third term in elections next year.

On Monday, public prosecutor Sandra Gutierrez confirmed that she had issued a warrant for Morales' arrest on charges of "human trafficking involving a minor."

She called for him to be placed in preventive custody for six months.

Writing on X, Morales accused Arce, a former ally turned rival, of being behind the arrest warrant, which he alleged was aimed at currying favor with the United States.

"I denounce to the world that I am the victim of a brutal judicial war (lawfare) carried out by the government of Luis Arce, who promised to hand me over to the US as a trophy of war," he wrote.

Morales was also initially being investigated for statutory rape -- sex with a minor -- but prosecutors later focused on human trafficking.

Prosecutors believe the girl was placed by her parents in the youth guard of Morales' political movement when he was president "with the sole purpose of climbing the political ladder and obtaining benefits... in exchange for their underage daughter."

Morales supporters in mid-October barricaded highways throughout the country to try to block his threatened arrest, causing multiple standoffs with authorities.

The blockades ended after 23 days.