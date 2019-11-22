UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Morales Says Video Clip Interim Government Plans To Use To Sue Him Edited

Fri 22nd November 2019

Bolivia's Morales Says Video Clip Interim Government Plans to Use to Sue Him Edited

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Bolivia's former President Evo Morales said the video clip, which the country's interim authorities planned to use for filing an international lawsuit against him, had been edited.

On Wednesday, Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo showed reporters a video clip showing Morales allegedly giving instructions on instigating protests. The interim government said the unrest might lead to blocked roads and, thus, result in a lack of food supplies to Bolivia's cities. The interior minister said that the government planned to file an international lawsuit against Morales, based on the video clip.

"There were so much false accusations to devoid us of power.

They said that I already returned to Bolivia and that Russian soldiers were already there to prepare everything for my arrival. Now, I am being accused in the framework of the same campaign with the use of video editing," Morales wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Morales fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against results of presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup.

The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in fresh rallies against Anez' government, which led to violent clashes with the security officers.

