MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The aircraft carrying former Bolivian President Evo Morales will land in Mexico City later on Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m. local time (14:30 GMT), the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

Mexico has agreed to grant asylum to Morales, who resigned on Sunday amid massive protests against his victory in the October presidential election, contested by the opposition.