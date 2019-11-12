UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Morales To Arrive In Mexico City At 17:00 GMT - Mexican Foreign Minister

Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

The aircraft carrying former Bolivian President Evo Morales will land in Mexico City two and a half hours later than it was initially scheduled, at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday (17:00 GMT), after forced landing in Paraguay earlier in the day, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The aircraft carrying former Bolivian President Evo Morales will land in Mexico City two and a half hours later than it was initially scheduled, at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday (17:00 GMT), after forced landing in Paraguay earlier in the day, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Earlier in the day, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said that the plane with Morales on board would land in Mexico City at 14:30 GMT. However, media reported, that the aircraft, which was supposed to refuel in Peru, was forced to land in Paraguay instead due to the fact that Peru, Chile and Brazil refused to grant the plane permission to fly through their airspace.

Mexico has agreed to grant asylum to Morales, who resigned on Sunday amid massive protests against his victory in the October presidential election, contested by the opposition.

The Bolivian army de facto sided with protesters and urged Morales to resign even though he pledged to hold a new election and reshuffle the electoral board after the preliminary report of the Organization of American States found "grave" irregularities in the vote.

Several countries, including Mexico, described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

