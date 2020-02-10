Former Bolivia leader Evo Morales traveled to Cuba from Buenos Aires on Monday for medical treatment, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Bolivia leader Evo Morales traveled to Cuba from Buenos Aires on Monday for medical treatment, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said.

"I believe he needs treatment and had to travel. He spoke to me a few days ago," Fernandez told Radio Continental on Monday.

Morales has been living in exile in Argentina after resigning as Bolivia's president in November and fleeing following three weeks of protests against his controversial re-election in a poll the Organization of American States said was rigged.

He first sought asylum in Mexico and then settled a month later in Argentina.

"As a refugee he isn't barred from going to Cuba. He has rights and can exercise them," said Fernandez.