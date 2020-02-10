UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Travels To Cuba For Medical Treatment

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

Bolivia's Morales travels to Cuba for medical treatment

Former Bolivia leader Evo Morales traveled to Cuba from Buenos Aires on Monday for medical treatment, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Bolivia leader Evo Morales traveled to Cuba from Buenos Aires on Monday for medical treatment, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said.

"I believe he needs treatment and had to travel. He spoke to me a few days ago," Fernandez told Radio Continental on Monday.

Morales has been living in exile in Argentina after resigning as Bolivia's president in November and fleeing following three weeks of protests against his controversial re-election in a poll the Organization of American States said was rigged.

He first sought asylum in Mexico and then settled a month later in Argentina.

"As a refugee he isn't barred from going to Cuba. He has rights and can exercise them," said Fernandez.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Argentina Bolivia Cuba Mexico November From Refugee

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

41 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Trump: Time to negotiate 'very seriously' with EU ..

29 seconds ago

President says inflation increased owing to econom ..

30 seconds ago

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court inaugurates ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.