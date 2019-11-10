UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Morales Urges Opposition To Sit Down For Talks Amid Ongoing Protests

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Bolivia's Morales Urges Opposition to Sit Down for Talks Amid Ongoing Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales urged the opposition on Saturday to enter into dialogue with the government amid the ongoing protests and calls for him to resign, noting that the talks could start as early as this evening.

"I call on the political parties that won seats in the legislative assembly to sit down at the negotiating table to restore peace in Bolivia and save lives," Morales said at a press conference, quoted by the Pagina Siete newspaper.

He noted that such discussions could begin as early as Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday.

The president also urged those police forces that had joined protests in major cities to honor the constitution.

The statement came a day after Morales warned about the threat of a coup attempt and called for national unity.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

Earlier, the country's authorities said they would not send troops into the riot-affected cities of Santa-Cruz, Sucre and Cochabamba, where police officers joined the protesters. The government explicitly prohibited the army from using forces to suppress the rallies. The Bolivian police command said there was no mutiny in its ranks.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Army Police Vote Cochabamba Sucre Mesa Bolivia October Sunday From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

1 hour ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

1 hour ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

1 hour ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

1 hour ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.