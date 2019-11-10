MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales urged the opposition on Saturday to enter into dialogue with the government amid the ongoing protests and calls for him to resign, noting that the talks could start as early as this evening.

"I call on the political parties that won seats in the legislative assembly to sit down at the negotiating table to restore peace in Bolivia and save lives," Morales said at a press conference, quoted by the Pagina Siete newspaper.

He noted that such discussions could begin as early as Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday.

The president also urged those police forces that had joined protests in major cities to honor the constitution.

The statement came a day after Morales warned about the threat of a coup attempt and called for national unity.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the October 20 presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

Earlier, the country's authorities said they would not send troops into the riot-affected cities of Santa-Cruz, Sucre and Cochabamba, where police officers joined the protesters. The government explicitly prohibited the army from using forces to suppress the rallies. The Bolivian police command said there was no mutiny in its ranks.