MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Bolivia's newly appointed foreign minister, Karen Longaric, has said that she terminates the powers of the ambassadors to the United Nations and Cuba who refused to step down after President Evo Morales resigned.

Earlier this week, Longaric said that she expected all envoys, whose appointment had been guided by alleged political motives, to vacate their posts for career diplomats. The envoy to the UN, Sacha Llorenti, and Ambassador to Cuba Ariana Campero, in turn, have said that they are not going to resign since their candidacies, nominated by Morales, were also endorsed by the Senate.

"We immediately terminate their powers," the newly appointed minister said, as quoted by the Razon newspaper on Thursday.

Morales was forced to resign on Sunday under pressure from the military amid protests against his re-election, with top officials following suit. The electoral authorities said that he had secured his next term in office in the first round, while the opposition insisted that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, a claim that was subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States.

Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then declared herself interim president at an extraordinary session in parliament that was boycotted by Morales' socialist party, thereby not reaching the required quorum to legitimize her appointment. Bolivia's highest court has, however, recognized her as interim president. Anez has since formed a transitional cabinet.