LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia will carefully analyze if it should withdraw from the Lima Group or rather remain its member despite the existing differences, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

Late last year, Bolivia's interim government made a decision to join the Lima Group, a multilateral body established back in 2017 to address the Venezuelan political crisis. The Lima Group is currently comprised of 14 countries criticizing policies of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and discussing ways to put pressure on him, in particular.

"It [plans regarding Lima Group] should be evaluated very calmly, I do not know yet where we will be more useful inside or outside it, it should be assessed, but we do not share many approaches to the issues that this group has, so it is necessary to evaluate where it is better to be inside or outside of the group," Arce explained.

Bolivia intends to cooperate with Venezuela's constitutional government, the president pledged.

"We are going to resume to work with the right and true government, which is the Maduro government," Arce specified, commenting on the fact that Bolivia's interim government earlier received diplomatic credentials from Veneuzuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's representative who was assigned to be an ambassador.

The new cabinet wants to restore brotherly relations with Venezuela, which the interim government suspended "out of ideological reasons", the new president went on to say.