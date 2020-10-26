UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's New President Arce Wants To Meet Putin As Soon As Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Bolivia's President Luis Arce told Sputnik in an interview that he would like to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia's President Luis Arce told Sputnik in an interview that he would like to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible.

"I would very much like to hold a personal meeting with President Putin at the United Nations or anywhere else in order to have a chance to exchange opinions and discuss the issues that both countries are interested in," Arce said.

When asked if the talks could be held by the end of the year, the Bolivian leader noted he would prefer "to meet as soon as possible."

"But we understand the [busy] agenda President Putin should have," Arce noted.

