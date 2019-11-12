UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Parliament To Hold Special Meeting On Tuesday, Senate Vice Speaker Anez Says

Tue 12th November 2019

Bolivia's Parliament to Hold Special Meeting on Tuesday, Senate Vice Speaker Anez Says

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Bolivia's Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Anez says an urgent parliament meeting will take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Evo Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

"We are doing everything possible to respect the constitutional order, in this regard, we have called on all of the colleagues, senators and deputies, to meet tomorrow," Anez announced on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Anez said that new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.

The controversial elections held in Bolivia in October were not recognized by the opposition led by Carlos Mesa, who accused Morales of electoral fraud. According to official election results, Morales won in the first round.

However, the Organization of American States (OAS) has published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting.

On Sunday, Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections. The country's armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president's resignation.

A number of countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico, have described the events in Bolivia as a coup. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that while the Bolivian government was ready to engage in dialogue with the opposition, the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup."

