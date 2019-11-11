UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Police Chief Says Never Issued Arrest Warrant For Morales, Lacks Authority

Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Bolivia's Police Chief Yuri Calderon said there is no arrest warrant out for ex-President Evo Morales, despite reports of the contrary, amid an ongoing political crisis in the South American country.

On Sunday, Health Minister Gabriela Montano said police was searching for Morales with the intention of arresting him. Later in the day, protest leader Luis Fernando Camacho and Morales himself said police had a warrant for the former president's arrest.

"Various online media outlets, television and social media outlets have spread the false notion in the past few hours that the country's police chief issued an arrest warrant for [former] President Evo Morales. This is an absolute lie," Calderon told the Unitel broadcaster.

The police chief went on to clarify that only prosecution had the legal right to issue such warrants, not police who carry out the orders.

"There is no arrest warrant for Morales nor for any other ministers of his cabinet. A request has been put in with the Attorney General ... for the issuance of an arrest warrant for the perpetrators and accomplices of those who violated the electoral process. The administration of the Bolivian Central Election Commission has already been arrested in relation to this case," the police chief said.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the publication of a preliminary report of the Organization of American States that found irregularities in the controversial October 20 vote, which opposition contested, sparking nationwide violent protests.

