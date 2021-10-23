UrduPoint.com

Bolivia's President Likely to Visit Russia in 2022 - Foreign Minister to Sputnik

Bolivian President Luis Arce is highly likely to pay an official visit to Russia next year, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta told Sputnik on Saturday

"Luis Arce wants to visit Russia in the context of our relations; this is the country we want to strengthen our ties with... (There is) a very high likelihood (of Arce's visit to Moscow in 2022 exists)" Mayta said.

The Bolivian foreign minister noted that the bilateral relations have been rather positive throughout this year. Talks between the presidents and the foreign ministers have taken place, and the countries have an extensive common agenda.

"Russia and Bolivia stand for multilateralism in settling serious issues of mankind. Regarding the pandemic, we agree with the position on the necessity to cancel patents (for vaccines) and to transfer technologies as the best way to overcome the pandemic," Mayta added.

On Friday, Mayta announced that Bolivians prefer the Russian-made Sputnik V over any other COVID-19 vaccines, even though different choices are now available in Bolivia.

