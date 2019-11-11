LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Bolivia's President Evo Morales has resigned following the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kalima, urging him to do so amid ongoing protests in the South American country.

"My fight will continue, but I have an obligation to try to secure peace.

It hurts that Bolivians are fighting with one another and it hurts that civil committees and leaders that have lost [in the election] are resorting to violence and confrontation among Bolivians. For this and many other reasons I am resigning and sending my letter of resignation to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly," Morales said.