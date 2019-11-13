UrduPoint.com
Bolivia's Senate Second Vice Speaker Anez Assumes Interim Presidency Without Quorum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:30 AM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez has declared herself interim president despite the fact that there was no parliament vote on the transfer of power.

An urgent parliament meeting was held on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Bolivia's President Evo Morales and appoint Anez interim president. However, lawmakers from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales's populist left-wing party, which has a majority presence in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, did not show up for the Tuesday session.

Thus the necessary quorum was not reached.

"According to the text and meaning of the Constitution, as president of the Senate, I immediately assume the Presidency of the State envisaged by the constitutional order and I promise to take all the necessary measures to bring peace to the country," Anez announced at the Tuesday session, which was broadcast live on Bolivian Senate's Facebook page.

